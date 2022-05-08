our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Facebook Twitter Youtube
our-vote-2022-logo-1

Rainy Election Day

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
RAINY ELECTION DAY. Davao Ciy voters troop to their precints – like this one at the GSIS Heights Elementary School – in umbrellas early morning Monday (9 May 2022) as rains hit parts of Mindanao during election day. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
At the Matina Aplaya Elementary School, too. MindaNews photo by RIZ P. SUNIO
-- ad here--

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com

© Mindanews 2016 | All Rights Reserved