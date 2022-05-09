our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
our-vote-2022-logo-1

Reading While Waiting

While waiting for her turn to vote sitting in the holding area, Davao City first district congressional candidate Ma. Victoria “Mags” Maglana reads “Mga Lumadnong Sugilanon nga Mahinuklogon” by Melchor M. Morante. She will be voting at Cluster No. 136 Precinct number 0433A at the Manuel A. Roxas Elementary School. 9 May 2022, MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO
Maglana earlier arrived at the school alone and lines up along with the other voters. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO
