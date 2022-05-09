Today is Election Day
Sara Votes
Manman Dejeto
May 9, 2022
Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president, casts her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Mayor Sara Duterte shows her index finger stained with indelible ink after casting her vote. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Mayor Sara Duterte, accompanied by husband Mans Carpio (left), on her way to the precinct. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV.
