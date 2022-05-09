our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Facebook Twitter Youtube
our-vote-2022-logo-1

Sara Votes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president, casts her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Mayor Sara Duterte shows her index finger stained with indelible ink after casting her vote. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Mayor Sara Duterte, accompanied by husband Mans Carpio (left), on her way to the precinct. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV.
-- ad here--

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com

© Mindanews 2016 | All Rights Reserved