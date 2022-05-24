our-vote-2022-logo-1
Policemen and soldiers in full battle gear, supported by armored vehicles, help ensure peaceful special elections in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday (24 May 2022). The COMELEC earlier declared a failure of elections in 12 barangays of Tubaran because of poll-related violence. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA
Policemen and soldiers help ensure peaceful special elections at a school in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA
Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo III (with sunglasses), commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade based in Marawi City, oversee the special elections in Tubaran. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA
