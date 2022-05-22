Still there By Mindanews - May 23, 2022 12:54 am Mayor Sara Duterte issued Executive Order 15 on April 27, 2022 mandating all local candidates to “create their respective teams to retrieve, re-use, and recycle all local and national election paraphernalia” in Davao City on May 10 to 12. This photo of huge tarpaulins along JP Laurel Avenue was taken on May 18 but as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, 22 May 2022, the tarpaulins were still there (see other photo). The EO notes that campaign materials be “disposed and properly managed after election day as these paraphernalia will no longer serve their purpose.” Candidates Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Sara Duterte are now presumptive President and Vice President, while Mark Villar and Sebastian Duterte have been proclaimed as Senator and Davao City mayor, respectively. MINDANEWS PHOTO EO 15 issued by Mayor Sara Duterte mandated the retrieval of campaign paraphernalia on May 10 to 12, 2022. These huge tarpaulins along JP Laurel Avenue were still there as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, 22 May. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS