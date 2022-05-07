our-vote-2022-logo-1
Supporters of local candidates of Team RVU (acronym of the names of congressional candidate Celso Regencia, mayoral candidate Jemar Vera Cruz, and vice mayoral candidate Ian Uy) in Iligan City march along Quezon Avenue Saturday afternoon (7 May 2022) for their final campaign. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
