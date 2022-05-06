our-vote-2022-logo-1
Electoral Board members test and seal a vote counting machine in the presence of political party representatives Friday (May 6. 2022) in a voting precinct in Matungao town, one of the four potential hot spots in Lanao del Norte identified by the Commission on Elections. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL
