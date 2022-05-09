our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Voting in Jail

VOTING IN JAIL. Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Malaybalay City Jail show their stained fingers as proof of exercising their right to vote morning of election day (9 May 2022). PDL who have not been convicted with final judgment may exercise their right to suffrage. They were only allowed to vote for president, vice president, senators and party-lis, jail officials said. Photo courtesy of BJMP-Malaybalay

