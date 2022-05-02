Days Before Elections
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporters Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporters Field Notes
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporters Field Notes
Menu
Top Stories
Fact Check
Opinion
Special Reports
Statements
Videos
Reporters Field Notes
Workers’ candidate
Ella Eunice Millan
May 2, 2022
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email
Sentro Davao celebrates Labor Day with Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana (4th from left ) in downtown Davao City on May 1, 2022. Maglana is the lone woman among four candidates for Representative of the 1st congressional district, a post currently held by reelectionist Paolo Duterte. Photo by ELLA EUNICE MILLAN
Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana joins Sentro Davao in its celebration of Labor Day at the Freedom Park in Davao City on May 1, 2022. Maglana is the lone woman among four candidates for Representative of the 1st congressional district, a post held by reelectionist Paolo Duterte. Photo by ELLA EUNICE MILLAN
Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana joins Sentro Davao in its celebration of Labor Day at the Freedom Park in Davao City on May 1, 2022. Maglana is the lone woman among four candidates for Representative of the 1st congressional district, a post held by reelectionist Paolo Duterte. Photo by ELLA EUNICE MILLAN
Search
-- ad here--