Yakan Weaver By Riz P. Sunio - May 19, 2022 8:27 pm Alayda Ilil weaves table runners, clothes, scarfs, and – to cope with the pandemic – face masks, among others in their store at the Yakan Village in Zamboanga City on Thursday (19 May 2022). Originally from Basilan, she has been weaving for 14 years, learning the art from her grandmother. Her grandmother also passed down to her the Yakan patterns that they form in their products. She said she can finish weaving a table runner in two days. MindaNews photo by RIZ P. SUNIO