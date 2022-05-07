our-vote-2022-logo-1
Youths for Leni-Kiko

About 100 youths in Davao City assemble at the Freedom Park on Saturday (7 May 2022) for the culmination of their campaign for presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan with a community dance and walk. MindaNews photo by RIZ P. SUNIO
