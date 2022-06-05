Thriving business By Jules L. Benitez - June 5, 2022 4:34 pm Sagip Kabuhayan. At the height of the pandemic, husband and wife Keni and Mona Sikel received P15,000 grant from the Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Social Work and Development as livelihood assistance under the Sagip Kabuhayan program. They used the money as capital for dried fish production, using an open space in barangay Tangngah in Tandubas municipality in Tawi-tawi. They earn an average of P2,000 net income per day and are able to employ eight other people. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ