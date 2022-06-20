Facebook
Souvenir
Skippy Lumawag
June 21, 2022
City Hall employees in Davao City pose for a souvenir photo on Monday morning, 20 June 2020, with outgoing mayor Sara Duterte who took her oath as the country’s 15th Vice President last Sunday. Monday’s flag-raising was the first fac-to-face after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also Sara’s last as mayor. By June 30, she will assume the post of Vice President and Education Secretary. Photo courtesy of SKIPPY LUMAWAG
