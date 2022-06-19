Space reserved By Manman Dejeto - June 19, 2022 2:00 pm Braving the noonday heat, supporters and guests start arriving at San Pedro Square on Sunday, June 19, 2022 for the 3 p.m. mass at the San Pedro Cathedral and 4:30 pm oath-taking of outgoing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as the country’s 15th Vice President of the Philippines. Water bottles, jackets, backpacks are among the items not allowed in the venue. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Supporters put markers like plastic stools to stake claim on the best space for viewing the 4:30 pm oath-taking of outgoing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as the country’s 15th Vice President of the Philippines, on Sunday, 19 June 2022 along San Pedro Square in Davao City. After reserving their space, they seek cover from the heat. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Chairs await VIPs at San Pedro Square in Davao City for the 4:30 p.m. oath-taking of outgoing Davao City mayor Sara Duterte as the country’s 15th Vice President on Sunday, 19 June 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO