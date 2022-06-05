‘Thank you’ shirts By Carolyn O. Arguillas - June 5, 2022 4:59 pm With less than a month left of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s six-year administration, a stall in a mall in Davao City sells “Salamat Digong” (“Thank you Digong) shirts at 250 pesos each. Duterte served as the city’s OIC Vice Mayor from 1986 to 1987, mayor from 1988 to 1998, 1st district congressional representative from 1998 to 2001, mayor again from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013 and mayor again from 2013 to 2016. He was elected President in 2016, the first Mindanawon to lead the nation. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS