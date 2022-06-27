Third Mayor Duterte By Manman Dejeto - June 27, 2022 4:02 pm Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte takes his oath before Court of Appeals Associate Justice Loida Posadas-Kahulugan at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City on Monday, 27 June 2022. The 34-year-old Sebastian, the youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) with Elizabeth Zimmerman (4th L), will be the third Duterte to serve as mayor of Davao City in the last 34 years, after his father, the outgoing President of the Philippines and Sara (extreme right), the incoming Vice President. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO