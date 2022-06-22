Transfiguring Mindanao By Mindanews - June 22, 2022 8:02 pm Authors and other Mindanawons attend the book launch of “Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader” (inset) at the Ateneo de Davao University on Wednesday afternoon (22 June 2022). The book is a collaborative work by 44 authors mostly coming from Mindanao covering broad topics from history, social, economic, political, and cultural features of the island and its people. The anthology is designed to be a reference book for teachers in teaching Mindanao from basic to higher education. Photo courtesy of IGY CASTRILLO | See the event here.