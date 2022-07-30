Anti-dengue clean-up drive By Bobby Timonera - July 30, 2022 10:56 pm Residents of Sitio Timoga in Barangay Buruun, Iligan City help out clean the canals early morning Saturday (30 July 2022) in the new city administration’s “Pahina sa Barangay” (cleanliness drive) campaign. Newly elected Mayor Frederick Siao ordered all barangays to do a weekly cleanup drive to help prevent the spread of dengue. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Residents of Sitio Timoga in Barangay Buruun, Iligan City help out clean the canals early morning Saturday (30 July 2022) in the new city administration’s “Pahina sa Barangay” (cleanliness drive) campaign. Newly elected Mayor Frederick Siao ordered all barangays to do a weekly cleanup drive to help prevent the spread of dengue. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA