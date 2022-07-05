Floating Community Pantry By Marivic Omandam Davis - July 5, 2022 6:30 pm Fisherman Roque Bado, 73, was at first scared when he saw Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel approaching him while he was at sea in Iligan City Sunday morning (3 July 2022) because he had been arrested before. To his surprise, he was handed rice, noodles, sardines and porridge in a floating community pantry and coastal cleanup drive headed by the PCG along with other government agencies and civic organizations. He said he had been at sea for two hours but caught nothing that morning. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS