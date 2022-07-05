Facebook
Lanao del Sur oath-taking
Marivic Omandam Davis
July 5, 2022
Elected Lanao del Sur public officials take their oath of office before Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri at the provincial gymnasium in Marawi City on Monday (4 July 2022), which was also the 63rd Araw ng Lanao del Sur. From left: 1st District Representative Ziaur-Rahman “Zia” Alonto Adiong; Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid “Mujang” Raki-in Adiong; Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra; Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong; 2nd District Representative Yasser Balindong. MindaNews sphoto by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS
Elected Lanao del Sur public officials take their oath of office. MindaNews sphoto by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS
