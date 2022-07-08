New 1st Infantry Division Chief By RIchel V. Umel - July 8, 2022 3:46 pm LGen Romeo Brawner Jr., Commanding General of the Philippine Army, hands over the division flag to BGen Jose Randolf Sino Cruz as the Acting Commander of the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division during the turnover ceremony at Camp Major Cesar Sang-an in Upper Pulacan, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur on Friday, 8 July 2022. Sino Cruz replaced MGen Generoso Ponio (hidden), who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 after 38 years in the military. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL