Reconciliation ritual By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - July 15, 2022 8:11 pm Talaandig Datu Makapukaw Adolino Saway slaughters a sacrificial pig during the reconciliation ritual with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Barangay Songco, Lantapan, Bukidnon on Thursday, 14 July 2022. The tribe and environment officials expressed satisfaction that their conflict, which erupted in 2001 after the tribe imposed a sala or penalty against some DENR personnel for alleged violations of cultural norms, has been resolved. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO