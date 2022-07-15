Waterway market By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - July 16, 2022 12:47 am Busy afternoon at the waterway market in Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi on Friday, 25 July 2022, during the groundbreaking rites for the 15-million peso public market. The project is funded by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government through its Local Government Facilities Development and Bangsamoro Local Economic Support Services. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA (photo or video or photo and video)