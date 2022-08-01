Collapsed Road By Mindanews - August 1, 2022 9:25 pm Personnel from the First Engineerng District of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) inspect Monday morning (1 August 2022) the collapsed portion of the Iligan-Bukidnon Road in Sitio Lacub in Barangay Rogongon, Iligan City. Sustained heavy rains for two days caused the road to collapse, rendering the highway impassable. DPWH advises motorists plying the Iligan-Talakag (in Bukidnon) route and vice versa to take the road via Cagayan de Oro City instead. (Photo courtesy of DPWH 1st Engineering District)