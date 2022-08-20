Davao history By Carolyn O. Arguillas - August 20, 2022 11:28 am Dr. Macario Tiu narrates why he wrote the book, “Davao: Reconstructing History from Text and Memory” during the Throwback Thursday Conversations on 18 August 2022 of the Davao Historical Commission. The first edition,. published in 2005 won the National Book Award. The second edition, an expanded version, was published 2021. MIndaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS READ: Mac Tiu: a nation that does no know its history has nowhere to go Among those who listened to Dr. Macario Tiu’s talk on Davao history are young homeschool students associated with Arrows & Quivers, a homeschool provider. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Councilor Pilar Braga at the Throwback Thursday Conversations of the Davao Historical Commission. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS