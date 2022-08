A performer takes a drink as they perform their street dance routine along downtown streets of Davao City for the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan 2022 on Saturday, August 20. This is the first face-to-face celebration of the city’s Kadayawan Festival after an absence of two years (2020 and 2021) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MindaNews photos by MANMAN DEJETO

