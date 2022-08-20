Sunrises for the Soul By Carolyn O. Arguillas - August 20, 2022 11:27 am Former President Rodrigo Duterte beside artist Kublai Milan (R) at the opening Thursday, August 18, 2022, of the “Sunrises for the Soul” photo exhibit at the Atrium of SM Lanang Premier in Davao City. (L to R) SunStar Davao Associate Publisher Stella Estremera whose poems are featured in the exhibit, Senator Bong Go, Paul Dominguez, Honeylet Avancena, Duterte and Milan. The exhibit runs until August 31. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Former President Rodrigo Duterte talks about sunrises and art at the opening of “Sunrises for the Soul” photo exhibit by artist Kublai Milan which also features poems by Kublai and Stella Estremera, Associate Publisher of SunStar Davao. He said the sunrises are “work of God translated by Kublai” into photos. He said if he looks at Kublai’s “work of art everyday … it could only be that your painting brings us to beauty and nearer to God.” MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Artist Kublai Khan talks about the painting he gifted former President Rodrigo Duterte and partner Honeylet Avancena. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Former President Rodrigo Duterte with partner Honeylet Avancena and Stella Estremera, SunStar Associate Publisher whose poems are featured in the exhibit. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Former President Rodrigo Duterte with partner Honeylet Avancena at the opening of “Sunrises for the Soul” photo exhibit at the Atrium of SM Lanang Premier on 18 August 2022. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Mallgoers gather around former President Rodrigo Duterte on 18 August 2022 for souvenir photos. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS