Turnover of Command By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - August 11, 2022 4:25 pm MGen Roy Galido addresses his troops and guests during his installation Thursday (August 11, 2022) as the new commanding general of the 6th Infantry Kampilan Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. He succeeded MGen Roberto Capulong who served as division commander in acting capacity. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA/MindaNews LGen Romeo Brawner Jr. (C), commanding general of the Philippine Army presides the turnover of command Thursday (August 11, 2022) at the 6th Infantry Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. MGen Roy Galido is the new division commander, replacing MGen Roberto Capulong, who served in acting capacity. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA