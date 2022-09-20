After the Lockdowns By RIchel V. Umel - September 20, 2022 6:29 pm Having no fiesta celebration in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iliganons go back to the streets with a vengeance as thousands join the procession in honor of their patron saint, Michael the Archangel, on Tuesday (20 September 2022) during the “pagpakanaug” ritual, wherein the statue of St. Michael is brought down from its pedestal at the Cathedral and paraded around city streets. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL