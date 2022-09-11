Bangsamoro Unity and Solidarity By Gregorio C. Bueno - September 11, 2022 8:26 pm Nur Misuari, founding chair of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) welcomes Bangsamoro Chief Minister and chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim in his residence in Davao City on Sunday afternoon, 11 September 2022, marking the first time in over two decades that the leaders of both fronts sat down to talk with each other. “This is a symbol of our unity,” said Ebrahim. Misuari added, “and solidarity.” MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Brothers in the Bangsamoro struggle – Nur Misuari and Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim – embrace each other at the residence of Misuari on Sunday, 11 September 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Nur Misuari, founding chair of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) autographs a souvenir photo for Bangsamoro Chief Minister and chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim who visited him in his residence in Davao City on Sunday afternoon, 11 September 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Nur Misuari, founding chair of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) autographs a souvenir photo for Bangsamoro Chief Minister and chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim who visited him in his residence in Davao City on Sunday afternoon, 11 September 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO