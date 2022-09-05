our-vote-2022-logo-1
Honoring Davao City ex-councilor Bonifacio Militar

The ashes of former Davao City councilor Bonifacio “Boni” Militar is brought to the session hall of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Davao City to honor his long service in the council on 5 September 2022. Militar, who passed away on 1 September 2022, was the author of several landmark ordinances in Davao City, including the firecracker ban, liquor ban and the anti-smoking measures. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
