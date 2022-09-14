Lanzones Seedlings By Marivic Omandam Davis - September 14, 2022 9:54 pm Members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front receive lanzones seedlings on Tuesday (13 September 2022) when various national and local government agencies visited the MILF’s 127th Base Command in Barangay Bacayawan in Munai, Lanao del Norte to render various services. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS A Maranao woman consults with a government doctor at the MILF’s 127th Base Command. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS