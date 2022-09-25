Latte Art Competition By Bobby Timonera - September 25, 2022 1:52 pm Judges point at a winning latte art, by Gian Carlo Hidalgo of the pop-up café Black Coffee, during the Pasigarbo 2022, Iligan City’s first ever latte art and brewing competition on Sunday (25 September 2022) held at the Iligan Fashion Institute and Trade. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Champion barista Gian Carlo Hidalgo. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Mary Joy Mamites pours her latte art during the Pasigarbo 2022. Mamites, the only female participant, is a junior barista trainer at the Iligan Fashion Institute and Trade. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA