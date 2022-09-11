Peace Talk By Hadji Balajadia - September 11, 2022 8:26 pm Malacanang of the South’s first guests under the Marcos administration are officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao led by interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, also chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo (in red) led the group in flashing the peace sign after he hosted the “social meeting” with the BARMM delegation, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez and Local Governments Secretary Ben Hur Abalos at the Malacanang of the South in Panacan, Davao City on Saturday afternoon, 10 September 2022. (L to R) Bangsamoro Minister of Public Works and Highways Ed Guerra, Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, Galvez, Ebrahim, Lagdameo, BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua, OSAP Undersecretary Joahna Paula Domingo and Member of Parliament Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba. Abalos had earlier left for the airport. Photo by HADJI BALAJADIA READ STORY