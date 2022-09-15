Same stage, same page By Carolyn O. Arguillas - September 15, 2022 5:25 pm President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. describes the inaugural session of the Parliament the Bangsamoro in Cotabato City on Thursday, 15 September 2022 as a “very, very important occasion” as it gathered the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government on the same stage with Bangsamoro leaders, apparently hoping everyone would be on the same page in the Bangsamoro peace process. Seated L to R: Bangsamoro Speaker Pangalian Balindong, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari, Bangsamoro Chief Minister and Moro Islamic Liberation Front chair Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Local Governments Secretary Benhur Abalos and Supreme Court Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao. Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez and Muslimin Sema, another leader of the MNLF, were seated on the front row. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS