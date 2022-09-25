Trisikad Race By Marivic Omandam Davis - September 25, 2022 5:28 pm The winning team in the Trisikad Race is cheered by the crowd along Cabili Avenue in Iligan City on Saturday afternoon, 24 September 2022. The race is part of the Diyandi Festival, in the run-up to the feast of St. Michael the Archangel, Iligan’s patron saint. A trisikad team is composed of two persons who alternate in pedaling. The race consists of seven laps with an estimated total distance of 2,000 meters. The winning team won 7,200 pesos. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAN DAVIS