Early visitors By Gregorio C. Bueno - October 30, 2022 3:06 pm At the La Filipina Cemetery in Tagum City, families gather to offer flowers and light candles for their deceased relatives on Sunday, 30 October 2022 to avoid the expected huge crowds on November 1 and 2 (All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day). MindaNews photos by GREGORIO C. BUENO