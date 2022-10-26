Lumad Exhibit

By
Mindanews
-
Davao City Vice Mayor Jesus Melchor Quitain Jr. (right) interacts with Lumad leaders during the opening of an exhibit at SM Lanang Premier, Davao City on Wednesday (October 26, 2022) featuring the unique conservation philosophies and customary practices of tribal people around Mt. Apo. Initiated by the Philippine Eagle Foundation, the exhibit showcases the Bagobo Tagabawa-Sibulan, Bagobo Tagabawa-Toril, Bagobo Klata, Obu Manuvu, and Manubun Tinonanon. MindaNews photo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR