Lumad Exhibit By Mindanews - October 26, 2022 5:50 pm Davao City Vice Mayor Jesus Melchor Quitain Jr. (right) interacts with Lumad leaders during the opening of an exhibit at SM Lanang Premier, Davao City on Wednesday (October 26, 2022) featuring the unique conservation philosophies and customary practices of tribal people around Mt. Apo. Initiated by the Philippine Eagle Foundation, the exhibit showcases the Bagobo Tagabawa-Sibulan, Bagobo Tagabawa-Toril, Bagobo Klata, Obu Manuvu, and Manubun Tinonanon. MindaNews photo