Marawi Marker By Froilan Gallardo - October 18, 2022 11:57 am Army Capt. Mary Jephte Manebo touches the bronze marker where the name of her classmate in the Officer Candidate Course – 1LT John Carl Morales – is engraved at the sidelights of the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Marawi on Monday (17 October 2022). Morales was among the 165 soldiers who died during the five-month siege in 2017. The marker was erected inside the headquarters of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade in Marawi City. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO