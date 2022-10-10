Siargao By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - October 10, 2022 8:01 am More foreign tourists are flocking to Siargao in Surigao del Norte in October 2022 as the island recovers from the devastation wrought by super typhoon Odette in December 2021. The country’s surfing capital is back to hosting surfing competitions. MindaNews photos by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Siargao welcomes visitors in October 2022, 10 months after it was devastated by super typhoon Odette. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Tourists are back in the country’s surfing capital, Siargao. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Local surfers show off their skills in an early morning competition in Cloud 9, General Luna town, in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte on Saturday morning, 08 October 2022 as part of Mayor Sol Matugas’ national surfing competition. An international surfing competition is set for October 15. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Siargao, the country’s surfing capital, is back to hosting tourists and surfing competitions. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA