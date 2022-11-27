Christmas in Kidapawan By Gregorio C. Bueno - November 27, 2022 5:40 pm It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Kidapawan City on Saturday, 26 November 2022, as contestants to the city government’s first-ever “Festival of Lights: Road Island Pine Tree Christmas Decoration” prepare their entries on the theme “Luntian Kidapawan” (Green Kidapawan). The lights will be turned on on December 1. This is the first time after Christmas 2018 when the city is in a celebratory mood after the series of above Magnitude 6 earthquakes from October to December 2019 and the pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. The grand prize winner will receive 300,000 pesos. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO The theme of Kidapawan City’s “Festival of Lights” is “Luntian Kidapawan” (Green Kidapawan). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Snowman made of rattan. MIndaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO