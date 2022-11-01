Mass Burial By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - November 1, 2022 11:05 am A total of 12 bodies – some in coffins, others in body bags (those that were newly retrieved) –were burried here using a back hoe in a mass burial ceremony on Monday (31 October 2022) in Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. The mass burial site is not less than a kilometer away from the place where the victims were killed in a landslide as a result of Typhoon “Paeng.” Seven members of the Sapi clan were buried here, while a baby is still missing. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA