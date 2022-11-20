Never forget By Gregorio C. Bueno - November 21, 2022 12:28 am Families of media workers who were massacred on November 23, 2009 in Ampatuan, Maguindanao gather on Sunday, 20 November 2022 at the massacre site, the first visit after the verdict was handed down in December 2019 finding Andal Ampatuan, Jr. and his siblings Zalday and Anwar among those guilty beyond reasonable doubt.. The pandemic prevented the families from visiting in 2020 and 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Blessing of holy water and lighting of candles at the site of the November 23, 2009 massacre in Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Families of media victims visit the site every year except during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Justice remains the cry of the relatives 13 years later. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Every year, except in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, families of media workers who were massacred in Ampatuan, Maguindanao visit the site for a mass, lighting of candles and updating on the case. It has been 13 years since the massacre. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO