Christmas photo By Carolyn O. Arguillas - December 26, 2022 12:48 am Malls have become a favorite destination for those who want a Christmas photo with their loved ones. Decades ago,. that Christmas photo would have been done in a studio, or at home with the Christmas tree as backdrop, or outdoors—all requiring a professional photographers. These days, using only your mobile phone, you can choose as many backdrops in the mall for as many Christmas photos you want to post on social media, MindaNews photo taken on Christmas morning by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS