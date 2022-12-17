Homecoming By Jules L. Benitez - December 17, 2022 11:13 am Homecoming Basilan National High School, the oldest public secondary school in the province, welcomes its alumni from Class 1959 to Class 2021. The grand homecoming runs from December 16 to 19 at BNHS school ground in Isabela City. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Homecoming Basilan National High School, the oldest public secondary school in the province, welcomes its alumni from Class 1959 to Class 2021. The grand homecoming runs from December 16 to 19 at BNHS school ground in Isabela City. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Homecoming Basilan National High School, the oldest public secondary school in the province, welcomes its alumni from Class 1959 to Class 2021. The grand homecoming runs from December 16 to 19 at BNHS school ground in Isabela City. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ