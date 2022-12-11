Human Rights Day in Davao City By Gregorio C. Bueno - December 11, 2022 4:10 pm Militant groups commemorate International Human Rights Day, 10 December 2022, at the Millennium Park in Davao City. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Policemen are deployed along Roxas Avenue l where militant groups stage a rally at the Millennium Park in Davao City to commemorate International Human Rights Day on 10 December 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO “Free all political prisoners,” “Abolish NTF-ELCAC,” are among the calls of militant groups during a rally to commemorate International Human Rights Day, 10 December 2022, at the Millennium Park in Davao City. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO