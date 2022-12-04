New Bataan, 10 years after Pablo By Manman Dejeto - December 4, 2022 10:02 pm Welcome to New Bataan, 10 years after super typhoon Pablo. MindaNews photo taken 1 December 2022 by MANMAN DEJETO Poinsettias are in bloom in New Bataan, Compostela Valley. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO San Roque Chapel in Barangay Andap, New Bataan, Compostela Valley on a rainy day on December 1, 2022, the last building standing after super typhoon Pablo unleashed a debris flow that killed hundreds of residents on 4 December 2012. Those who sought refuge here survived. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Boulders in Barangay Andap, New Bataan, are a reminder of the debris flow triggered by super typhoon Pablo on 4 December 2012. MindaNews photo taken 1 December 2022 by Manman Dejeto Farmer in Barangay Andap, New Bataan in Compostela Valley carries abaca a bundle of abaca twine on his back which he would sell in the town center on 1 December 2022. Both sides of the road are covered with grasses, shrubs and trees, hiding the rocks and boulders that destroyed lives and property here 10 years ago. MIndaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO The town hall of New Bataan in Compostela Valley province on 1 December 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Boulder almost twice the farmer’s height in New Bataan, Compostela Valley, is now covered with moss, ten years after super typhoon Pablo slammed across this town on 4 December 2012. MindaNews photo taken on 1 December by MANMAN DEJETO The view from Mayo Bridge in New Bataan, Compostela Valley on 1 December 2022 — an ongoing flood control project MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Mayo Bridge, New Compostela Valley on 1 December 2022. MIndaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO A rainy, foggy morning in New Bataan, Compostela Valley on 1 December 2022. MIndaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO