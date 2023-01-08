Dabawenyo tenor Kevin Gomez By Mindanews - January 8, 2023 1:12 pm Thirty-two year old Dabawenyo tenor Kevin Mikhail Hernandez Gomez sings ‘Usahay’ in Adieu, a fundraising recital held at the Ateneo de Davao University’s Bapa Benny Tudtud Auditorium on Friday, 6 January 2023. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Kevin Mikhail H. Gomez, 32, a tenor from Davao City, is leaving for Brisbane in Australia in late January for a scholarship in Master in Music Studies, major in Opera Performance at the Griffith University’s Queensland Conservatorium. He performed at least 11 songs in Italian, French, German, Filipino (Bituing Marikit) and Cebuano (‘Usahay’) during his fundraising recital on Friday, January 6, 2023 and for the encore, English (West Side Story’s ‘Maria’) and another rendition of ‘Usahay.’ MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS The Bapa Benny Tudtud Auditorium of the Ateneo de Davao University was the venue of ‘Adieu,’ a fundraising recital last Friday, January 6, 2023, of 32-year old Dabawenyo tenor Kevin Mikhail H. Gomez who is leaving for Brisbane late this month for his Master in Music Studies, major in Opera Performance at Griffith University. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGILS