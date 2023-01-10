Dr. Nilfe Verzon (right), Municipal Health Officer of Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay, presents to Mayor Anamel Olegario on Tuesday (10 January 2023) the Heroes for Health award that the municipality received from the Department of Health. The award recognizes the town’s “admirable resiliency and commitment to successfully implement the Prevention, Detection, Treatment, Isolation, Recovery and Vaccination strategy in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.” MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.