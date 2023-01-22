Mass wedding By Froilan Gallardo - January 22, 2023 5:00 pm A newly-wed couple poses for a souvenir photo with their children during the mass wedding of 65 couples in Barangay Mambuaya, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, January 21, 2023. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO. Read story A couple shows their wedding ring during the mass wedding in Barangay Mambuaya, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, January 21, 2023. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO An elderly couple kisses after Mayor Rolando Uy officiated the wedding of 65 couples in Barangay Mambuaya, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, January 21, 2023. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO